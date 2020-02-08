ValuEngine Upgrades Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mellanox Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mellanox Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $124.19.

Shares of NASDAQ MLNX traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.56. 391,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,057. Mellanox Technologies has a 1 year low of $96.11 and a 1 year high of $122.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.51.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mellanox Technologies will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $120,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,017,368 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $221,083,000 after acquiring an additional 72,994 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 775,852 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $90,914,000 after acquiring an additional 30,645 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 4,449.1% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 673,272 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $73,784,000 after acquiring an additional 658,472 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 637,700 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $69,886,000 after acquiring an additional 175,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 314,681 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $34,486,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

About Mellanox Technologies

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

