ValuEngine Upgrades Primerica (NYSE:PRI) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Primerica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of NYSE PRI traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.36. The stock had a trading volume of 99,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,706. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.49. Primerica has a 52 week low of $108.75 and a 52 week high of $138.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $520.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.78 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 17.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Primerica will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Primerica news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total transaction of $387,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $268,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,311.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,690. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Primerica by 334.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after buying an additional 86,683 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 2,727.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after buying an additional 108,332 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Primerica by 33.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 12,581 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Primerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Primerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 88.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

