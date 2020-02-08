ValuEngine Upgrades QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) to Strong-Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of QuickLogic from $14.00 to $1.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of QuickLogic to and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QuickLogic has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.83.

NASDAQ QUIK traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,508. QuickLogic has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $14.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.43.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.14. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 144.73% and a negative return on equity of 85.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that QuickLogic will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in QuickLogic stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,219 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.13% of QuickLogic worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

