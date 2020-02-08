Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

VVV has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Valvoline stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.20. 2,557,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.88. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.84.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $607.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.34% and a negative return on equity of 110.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VVV. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

