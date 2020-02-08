Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Acquires 620 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,953,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,795,000 after buying an additional 481,402 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 197.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $533,251.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at $797,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.69.

Shares of KMB traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.82. 978,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,721. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.79 and a 200-day moving average of $137.48. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $113.06 and a one year high of $149.23. The firm has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.80%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

