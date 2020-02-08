Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Acquires New Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 1,545.7% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATO. Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.27.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.59. The stock had a trading volume of 817,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,915. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.09 and a 1 year high of $119.20.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $875.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.77 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.87%.

In other news, SVP David J. Park sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $427,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

