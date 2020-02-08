Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 458.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,449 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.7% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 74.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.08. The stock had a trading volume of 10,396,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,378,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.23 and a 52 week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

