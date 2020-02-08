Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Purchases 3,273 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 1,889.2% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 5.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 321,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,798,000 after acquiring an additional 16,554 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 40.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1,042.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 198,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,221,000 after acquiring an additional 181,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 13.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. CIBC started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Republic Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

Shares of RSG stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $97.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.37 and its 200-day moving average is $88.86. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.03 and a fifty-two week high of $97.54. The company has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.47.

In other news, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $189,460.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at $775,459.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $740,720 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

