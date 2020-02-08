Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

VFH opened at $77.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.11 and a 200-day moving average of $72.16. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $62.84 and a 1-year high of $77.66.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

