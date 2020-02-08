Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Raised by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Managed Account Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 23,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $299,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period.

VUG traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.95. The stock had a trading volume of 739,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,813. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $145.96 and a 12 month high of $196.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.94.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

