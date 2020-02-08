Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Increased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 19,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 51.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $95.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.36. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $82.82 and a 52 week high of $96.15.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

