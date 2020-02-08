Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) is Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 527,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,243 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up 5.6% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $29,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 203.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,928,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,609,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,042. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $48.97 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.23.

