Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of BATS:VFMF opened at $80.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.64.

