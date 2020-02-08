Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. Takes $484,000 Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 28,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,452,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,032,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Olin by 848.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 322,222 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,913,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Olin by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 831,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after acquiring an additional 228,776 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OLN traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $16.05. 4,455,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,181,851. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $27.32. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.64.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Olin had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

In other Olin news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $151,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on OLN. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.46.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

