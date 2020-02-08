Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

VECO has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veeco Instruments presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Veeco Instruments stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.94. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $17.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VECO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 191,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 40,285 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,915,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,064,000 after purchasing an additional 58,146 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 133,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.