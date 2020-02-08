Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Stock Holdings Lessened by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 508,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,590 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Ventas worth $29,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,005,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,993,430,000 after buying an additional 748,756 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1,064.5% during the 3rd quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 722,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,728,000 after acquiring an additional 660,000 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,090,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,648,000 after acquiring an additional 265,575 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,366,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 525,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,378,000 after acquiring an additional 219,700 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Ventas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.78.

Ventas stock opened at $58.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.59 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.7925 per share. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 77.89%.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

