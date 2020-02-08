Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.61 million.

Shares of VNE opened at $14.58 on Friday. Veoneer has a 12-month low of $12.98 and a 12-month high of $31.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VNE shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Veoneer in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veoneer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Veoneer in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

