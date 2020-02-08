Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,787 Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us (NYSEARCA:ACIM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us (NYSEARCA:ACIM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 345,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,844,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,194,000. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $858,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ACIM traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.34. 9,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,664. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.52. Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us has a twelve month low of $66.46 and a twelve month high of $81.70.

