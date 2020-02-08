Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,598 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,939,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,061,000 after buying an additional 29,563 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 598,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after buying an additional 34,959 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 467,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after buying an additional 100,052 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 286,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 114,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 128,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

BANC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banc of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of BANC stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,731. The company has a market cap of $850.26 million, a P/E ratio of 547.67, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.27. Banc of California Inc has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $19.12.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $61.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.54 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banc of California Inc will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 10,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $177,339.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,807.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,596.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.06% of the company’s stock.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

