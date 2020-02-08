Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Saia by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,804,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,064,000 after purchasing an additional 38,831 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Saia by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 344,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,272,000 after purchasing an additional 105,201 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Saia by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 247,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Saia by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 26,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Saia by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 51,062 shares during the last quarter.

Saia stock traded down $3.03 on Friday, hitting $97.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,580. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.35. Saia Inc has a one year low of $56.35 and a one year high of $107.00.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $443.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.31 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Saia Inc will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SAIA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stephens lowered shares of Saia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.55.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

