Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,140 Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,140 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 23.0% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 305.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 22,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 26,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,903 shares in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Shares of SAN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.17. 6,885,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,915,462. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04. Banco Santander SA has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The company has a market cap of $67.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.13.

SAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.58.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.