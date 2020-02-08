Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 758 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sturgeon Ventures LLP acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 206,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,283,000 after acquiring an additional 47,366 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $8.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $315.40. 1,600,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,501. The company’s 50-day moving average is $301.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.31. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $163.60 and a one year high of $332.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.64.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.29.

In related news, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,350 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.10, for a total value of $438,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,621 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total value of $5,071,323.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,612 shares of company stock valued at $16,727,904 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

