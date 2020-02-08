Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Invests $208,000 in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.58. 4,101,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,882,288. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.16. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.82 and a beta of 1.69. Weyerhaeuser Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Scotiabank set a $28.50 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.64.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $588,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

