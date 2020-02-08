Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,898,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,742,646,000 after purchasing an additional 502,068 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 795,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 271.0% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VRSK traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 60.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.72 and a 200 day moving average of $153.58. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $119.49 and a one year high of $169.90.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 16,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $2,393,285.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,067.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $529,887.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,033 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,029.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,706 shares of company stock worth $23,611,237 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

