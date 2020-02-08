Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,176,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,265,000 after buying an additional 315,970 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,098,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,178,000 after buying an additional 327,792 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 923,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,785,000 after buying an additional 28,641 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 690,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,769,000 after purchasing an additional 46,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 548,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,081,000 after purchasing an additional 151,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

NCLH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie set a $65.00 price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.53.

Shares of NCLH traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,366,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,515. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.88. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $45.64 and a 52 week high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Andrew Stuart sold 245,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $13,124,520.36. Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $99,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,212.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 259,150 shares of company stock worth $13,890,008. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

