VeriME (VME) Price Tops $0.0001

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One VeriME token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene and IDEX. VeriME has a market capitalization of $22,370.00 and $205.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VeriME has traded 40.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00039113 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $570.76 or 0.05884215 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005209 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 96.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024188 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00126171 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00038534 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003036 BTC.

VeriME Token Profile

VeriME (CRYPTO:VME) is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. The official website for VeriME is www.verime.mobi/home . The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime . VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriME’s official message board is medium.com/verime

Buying and Selling VeriME

VeriME can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriME should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

