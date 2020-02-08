Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,618 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,960 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $20,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 403,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after purchasing an additional 58,674 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its position in Verizon Communications by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 20,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 65,471 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,744 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $59.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

