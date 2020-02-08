Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) to post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Verra Mobility.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $128.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.65 million. Verra Mobility had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 17.80%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRRM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.01.

Shares of VRRM stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $16.16. 906,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,676. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 0.34. Verra Mobility has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $16.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

In other Verra Mobility news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 17,250,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $243,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,261,719 shares of company stock worth $243,406,595. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the second quarter worth approximately $882,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth $447,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth $7,965,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 17,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth $18,632,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verra Mobility (VRRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.