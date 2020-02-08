Viad (NYSE:VVI) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viad from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th.

Get Viad alerts:

NYSE VVI opened at $64.28 on Tuesday. Viad has a 52 week low of $52.67 and a 52 week high of $72.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02 and a beta of 0.68.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Viad had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $321.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Viad will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew B. Benett acquired 1,000 shares of Viad stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.58 per share, for a total transaction of $62,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,230 shares in the company, valued at $953,093.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Viad in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Viad in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Viad in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Viad in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Viad in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.