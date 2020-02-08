ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VSAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViaSat from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of ViaSat from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ViaSat from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ViaSat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.71.

NASDAQ:VSAT traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.55. The company had a trading volume of 715,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,044. ViaSat has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $97.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.81.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $588.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.39 million. ViaSat had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 0.03%. ViaSat’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ViaSat will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,900 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $284,544.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melinda Michele Kimbro sold 8,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $640,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,499. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViaSat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,644,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in ViaSat by 6.4% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,357,647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $102,258,000 after buying an additional 81,407 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in ViaSat by 88.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,240,000 after buying an additional 55,804 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in ViaSat by 1,161.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 48,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in ViaSat in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,772,000. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

