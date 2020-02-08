ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. ViaSat had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $588.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ViaSat stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,044. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.01 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. ViaSat has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $97.31.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VSAT. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ViaSat in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of ViaSat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViaSat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ViaSat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.71.

In other news, insider Melinda Michele Kimbro sold 8,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $640,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,664. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Varsha Rajendra Rao sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $128,082.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,499. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

