Vicus Capital Acquires 412 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPAB. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,276,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 159,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 268.7% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 102,129 shares during the period. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 257,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 33,105 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPAB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.86. 3,129,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,592. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $27.90 and a 52-week high of $29.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.52.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

