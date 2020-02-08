Vicus Capital Buys 301 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Vicus Capital grew its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,603 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Adobe were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 73,847 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $24,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 2,727 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,014 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Growth Interface Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC now owns 73,500 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $24,241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 28,090 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Griffin Securities lifted their price target on Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.28.

ADBE traded down $1.37 on Friday, reaching $366.09. 2,089,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,407. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $342.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.55. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $249.10 and a fifty-two week high of $374.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.16 billion, a PE ratio of 61.02, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $901,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,682,985.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,793 shares of company stock valued at $21,169,089. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

