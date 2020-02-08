Vicus Capital Decreases Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Vicus Capital lessened its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,747,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,043. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.03. The company has a market capitalization of $70.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $84.28 and a fifty-two week high of $98.05.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.08%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from to in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.58.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

