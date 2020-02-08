Vicus Capital Has $420,000 Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of IXN stock traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.50. 69,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,615. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.92. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $155.47 and a 1-year high of $228.23.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.