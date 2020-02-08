Vicus Capital Has $508,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Vicus Capital lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Man Group plc grew its stake in Citigroup by 6.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,013,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,281,000 after buying an additional 251,927 shares during the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 111,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,696,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 132.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 13,868 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Citigroup by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT grew its stake in Citigroup by 3.0% during the third quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.61.

Shares of C traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.69. 8,340,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,540,789. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $83.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.98 and a 200 day moving average of $72.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.