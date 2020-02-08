Vicus Capital Makes New Investment in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,361 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in VMware by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in VMware by 558.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $319,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,384,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $965,935.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,976,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VMW traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.27. 844,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,961. The company has a market cap of $64.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.84. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.69 and a 52 week high of $206.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. VMware had a net margin of 67.21% and a return on equity of 61.67%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of VMware from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.33.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

