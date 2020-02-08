Vicus Capital Sells 1,121 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Vicus Capital reduced its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in United Technologies by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 56,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.40.

NYSE:UTX traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,956,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,766,119. The company has a market capitalization of $134.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.63. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $120.22 and a 52 week high of $157.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.59%.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

