Vicus Capital Sells 1,931 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Vicus Capital lessened its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 14,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 28,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1,041.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 96,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 16,469 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IDV traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.42. 661,537 shares of the company traded hands. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.54 and a 200 day moving average of $31.67.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

