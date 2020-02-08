Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) Trading Down 8.3%

Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) was down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.97 and last traded at $2.98, approximately 2,856,403 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 3,681,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on VRAY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Viewray in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viewray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Viewray and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Viewray in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of $323.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Viewray had a negative net margin of 110.61% and a negative return on equity of 75.41%. The firm had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Viewray Inc will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viewray in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Viewray in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Viewray by 3,805.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Viewray in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viewray in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

