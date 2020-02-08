Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €110.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC set a €103.00 ($119.77) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €99.00 ($115.12) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($124.42) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €103.70 ($120.58).

DG traded up €0.15 ($0.17) on Thursday, hitting €103.65 ($120.52). The company had a trading volume of 1,030,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. Vinci has a 12-month low of €69.54 ($80.86) and a 12-month high of €88.80 ($103.26). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €100.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is €98.03.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

