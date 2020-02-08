Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 7,000 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 490,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.40. 793,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,409. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.92. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $7.67. The company has a market cap of $453.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.01 and a beta of 2.47.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $30.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.19 million. Equities analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $466,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $466,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 350,000 shares of company stock worth $1,639,000. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPRX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.95.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.