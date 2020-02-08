Virtu Financial LLC Buys 129,232 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 219.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,232 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $462,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 500.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 18,757 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,508,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,833,000 after purchasing an additional 27,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 53,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on General Electric from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

GE stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.83. The stock had a trading volume of 66,601,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,546,728. The stock has a market cap of $112.05 billion, a PE ratio of -20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.27. General Electric has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $13.09.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

