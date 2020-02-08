Virtu Financial LLC Buys 5,986 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Payden & Rygel bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $35,164,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $27,326,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $22,451,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 27.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,437,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,785,000 after buying an additional 521,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,595.9% during the fourth quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 514,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,617,000 after buying an additional 484,185 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.81.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $13,705,350.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Craig P. Omtvedt acquired 14,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,618. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CAG traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.95. 2,307,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,097,824. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Conagra Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.74 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.29%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

