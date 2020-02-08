Virtu Financial LLC Has $1.55 Million Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 329.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,445 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 215.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 17,941 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 2,492.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 153.6% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter worth about $1,398,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 9.9% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. now owns 54,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SH traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.28. 5,910,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,846,156. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.37. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $29.30.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

