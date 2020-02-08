Virtu Financial LLC Has $1.60 Million Position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Boston Partners increased its position in Humana by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,370,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,758,000 after purchasing an additional 791,163 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Humana by 1,216.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 685,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,201,000 after purchasing an additional 633,216 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Humana by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,084,000 after purchasing an additional 412,379 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,481,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,885,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUM traded down $5.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $353.26. The stock had a trading volume of 938,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,501. Humana Inc has a 12 month low of $225.65 and a 12 month high of $376.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 18.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $5,184,708.99. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 7,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.60, for a total value of $2,570,227.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,071,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,294 shares of company stock worth $15,894,412. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Humana to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $457.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $319.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.50.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

