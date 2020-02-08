Virtu Financial LLC Increases Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 94.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,175 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after acquiring an additional 985,538 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,913,668 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,295,234,000 after buying an additional 284,748 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Walmart by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,417,211 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $761,595,000 after buying an additional 807,470 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,187,640 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $735,339,000 after buying an additional 139,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Walmart by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,495,369 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $296,150,000 after buying an additional 106,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.51.

WMT traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $116.45. 3,653,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,581,766. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.50. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $95.14 and a fifty-two week high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.36.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,243. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.