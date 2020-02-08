Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 67,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.21% of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $567,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter worth approximately $728,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 65.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 37,950 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

SPXU traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,771,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,601,696. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average of $23.83. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $37.51.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.