Virtu Financial LLC Trims Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 127,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 190,554 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,349,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,561,000 after buying an additional 295,288 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 16.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,583,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,531,000 after buying an additional 513,076 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 104.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,548,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,038,000 after buying an additional 1,810,312 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 73.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,533,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,827,000 after buying an additional 1,494,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,474,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,385,000 after buying an additional 894,853 shares in the last quarter.

IAU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.00. The company had a trading volume of 14,071,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,782,633. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.35. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $15.19.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

