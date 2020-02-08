Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Receives $213.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $217.12.

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,434 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of V. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 18,464.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,592,000 after buying an additional 5,157,354 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after buying an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,333,000. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,875,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,103,920,000 after buying an additional 808,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,306,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,084,712,000 after buying an additional 783,989 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $202.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,690,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,712,671. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.29. Visa has a 52 week low of $138.52 and a 52 week high of $210.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $399.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

